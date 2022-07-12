US kills ISIS leader in Syria in drone strike

Video shows the harsh reality of the US incursion into Syria 2:31

(CNN) — The United States carried out a drone strike in northwestern Syria on Tuesday that killed Maher al-Agal, the leader of ISIS in Syria, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

A senior Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) official who was closely associated with Maher was seriously injured during the attack, CENTCOM said in a statement. An initial review indicated that there were no civilian casualties.

“The removal of these ISIS leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to continue planning and carrying out attacks,” said Col. Joe Buccino, a CENTCOM spokesman.

The attack took place on the outskirts of Jindayris in northwestern Syria, the statement said, and was part of ongoing efforts to combat ISIS, as various parts of Syria and Iraq have seen a resurgence of the terror group in the past few years. last months.

In June, the US-led combined joint force fighting ISIS detained a senior ISIS leader in the country.

“Hani Ahmed al-Kurdi, known as Salim, was responsible for coordinating terrorist activities throughout the region,” the coalition said in a statement. “He was instructing others in making explosive devices, supporting the construction of improvised explosive device facilities and facilitating attacks against US and associated forces.”

It came several months after ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed during a US anti-terrorist raid in northwestern Syria. It was the largest US incursion into the country since the 2019 mission that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Last September, the US military attacked a senior al Qaeda leader near Idlib, Syria, according to a CENTCOM statement. A month later, the army carried out a drone attack on Abdul Hamid al-Matar, another senior al Qaeda leader, CENTCOM said.

And in December, the United States attacked Musab Kinan, a senior leader of al Qaeda affiliate Hurras al-Din, near Idlib. CENTCOM opened an investigation into the possibility of civilian casualties in the attack, but the Pentagon was unable to provide updated information at the time.

