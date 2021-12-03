US, labor market loses momentum. ADR Tumbles On Wall Street By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – Two-speed equities on Wall Street after non-farm payroll data showed a loss of US labor market ‘verve’, defying expectations for another strong month of job gains.

Currently, the loses 0.3%, while and gains 0.1% and 0.2% respectively, with 10-year Treasuries up 1.1% at a yield of 1.465%.

According to data from the Department of Labor, they increased by 210,000 in November, down from 546,000 in October. The previous month’s figure was revised up by 15,000 from the original estimate, but it didn’t make up for the November disappointment.

Despite the sharp decline in new jobs, the unemployment rate fell beyond the forecast to 4.2% from 4.6% in October, with labor force participation rising to 61.8% from 61.6% in October. October.

“Significant job gains have occurred in professional and corporate services, transportation and storage, construction and manufacturing,” the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in the note, adding that employment in the retail sector is ” decreased in the month leading up to Thanksgiving. “

Among the shares, we note the collapse of the Chinese Didi Global (NYSE 🙂 after the announcement of the withdrawal of its listing from the New York Stock Exchange. The other Chinese ADRs also fell sharply, with Alibaba (NYSE 🙂 at -9.3%, Nio (NYSE 🙂 at -11%, and Tencent (NYSE 🙂 at -9%.