US Lawmakers and Fed Chairman Urge Crypto Regulation Following Russia Sanctions

The president pro tempore of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, and some members of the US House of Representatives have called for congressional action on cryptocurrencies in response to discussions about the possibility of Russia evading sanctions.

At a Wednesday hearing by the House Financial Services Committee on “Monetary Policy and the State of the Economy”, the California representative Juan Vargas asked Powell if cryptocurrency could be an “escape route” for Russia in search of financial transactions as a result of the United States and the European Union excluding the country from the SWIFT payment network. The Fed chairman said the situation with Russia “highlights the need for truly congressional action on digital finance, including cryptocurrencies,” and added:

“There is no such thing as a regulatory framework that there should be […] What is needed is a framework, in particular ways to prevent these unbacked cryptocurrencies from serving as a vehicle for terrorist financing and just criminal behavior in general, tax evasion and the like.”

Jerome Powell addresses the House Financial Services Committee on March 2

Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes echoed Powell’s view at the hearing, praising the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia. However, he added that the fact that the United States does not lead the world in terms of regulatory clarity of cryptocurrencies leaves the door open to foreign nations that do not always have the best intentions.

“It is time, indeed it is time for all of us to lead in creating a regulatory environment in which we, and not the world’s despots, terrorists and money launderers, benefit from the emergence of cryptocurrency, including a central bank digital currency Himes said. “It’s time for all of us to act.”

Across the capitol, Senate Banking Committee members Elizabeth Warren, Mark Warner, Sherrod Brown and Jack Reed wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday expressing concern that Russia and other countries can use cryptocurrencies to “hide cross-border transactions for nefarious purposes,” including weakening sanctions. Lawmakers cited North Korea, which uses “stolen cryptocurrencies” to fund its nuclear weapons program, and Iran, which promotes Bitcoin (BTC) mining while under US sanctions.

“There is growing concern that Russia could use cryptocurrencies to circumvent the extensive new sanctions it faces from the Biden administration and foreign governments in response to its invasion of Ukraine,” the four senators said. “This could include the use of dark web markets that are powered by cryptocurrencies to move funds and transact; the use of cryptocurrency wallets and mixing services that allow sanctioned entities to transfer and hide their wealth; the deployment of a digital ruble that would allow Russia to conduct foreign trade without converting its currency into dollars.

Cryptocurrencies risk undermining sanctions against Russia, allowing Putin and his cronies to evade economic pain. US financial regulators need to take this threat seriously and increase their scrutiny of digital assets. https://t.co/4lCUNcUC29 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 28, 2022

The lawmakers requested information about the steps the Treasury Department was taking to “enforce sanctions by the cryptocurrency industry.” The letter also implied that the department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) was becoming increasingly reliant on “voluntary self-disclosure by sanctions violators,” an “unsuitable” approach to the crypto space.

OFAC issued a regulation that went into effect Tuesday warning U.S.-based businesses and individuals not to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions sent to certain Russian citizens and banks, in compliance with administration-ordered sanctions. Biden. However, Senators Warren, Warner, Brown, and Reed are asking the Department of the Treasury for additional clarification on OFAC tools, coordination with foreign governments, and other challenges in enforcing sanctions when it comes to cryptocurrencies before June 23. March.

“Strong enforcement of sanctions compliance in the cryptocurrency sector is critical as digital assets, which allow entities to bypass the traditional financial system, can increasingly be used as a tool for sanctions evasion,” the four senators said.

