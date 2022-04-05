US legislator asks to revoke visas to Mexican deputies who created Friendship Group with Russia

The American representative Vincent Gonzalez asked the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to revoke the visas of the Mexican deputies who recently announced the creation of a Committee of Friendship Russia-Mexico.

In a letter, addressed to Blinken and the Secretary of National Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, the legislator expressed his concern about the actions of these deputies, whom he accuses of “departing from the free world and siding with the [presidente ruso, Vladimir] Putin”, with the formation of said committee. “The timing that lawmakers chose” to create this committee “sends a clear message” to the United States and the free world.

Gonzalez pointed out that while Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador “continues to maintain a neutral position in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the actions taken by his own party, Morena, and others, suggest otherwise.”

He considered “shameful enough that Mexico -our closest ally in the South- has chosen not to side with the international community of democracies. Instead, they have refused to send any aid to Ukraine or impose sanctions on Russia.”

He lamented that elected officials from MORENA and others have expressed their “support for the Putin regime under the guise of a ‘friendship committee’”.

Members of the Mexican Congress participating in the “Mexico-Russia Friendship Committee” should not be allowed to enter, travel, or invest in the US. I urge @SecBlinken & @SecMayortas to revoke their visas and any foreign official that does not condemn Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/USscy50KOl – Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (@RepGonzalez) April 5, 2022

Due to the above, and in light of the “illegal Russian aggression in Ukraine”, the US Democratic representative called on Blinken and Mayorkas “to side with Ukraine and condemn this ‘friendship committee’ by ordering the revocation of visas for all members of the Congress who have participated in this deplorable assembly.” The letter includes the names of the 25 Mexican deputies who participated in the assembly where the creation of the committee was announced.

He warns that if these Mexican officials refuse to condemn Russia, and instead choose to “side with the tyranny, they should not be allowed the privilege of entering, traveling to, or investing in the United States.”

Gonzalez ends her letter by urging Blinken and Mayorkas to “ensure that no foreign government official who supports Russia during this aggressive and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is granted the privilege of entering our country.”

The United States stressed the importance that “our message to the world is clear and that our adversaries who have chosen to side with Russia’s criminal and uncivilized behavior during this crisis are treated accordingly.”

agv