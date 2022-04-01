US lifts all COVID-19 travel advisories for cruise ships

View of two cruise ships docked in Miami Bay, Florida (EFE/Giorgio Viera)



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States withdrew the warning to citizens about the risk of contracting covid-19 on board cruise ships that they maintained for two years, a decision that was received this Wednesday with joy by a sector hard hit by the pandemic.

15 days ago CDC had lowered its warning to level two (moderate).which came to be in the fourth, the highest, in times when the incidence of covid-19 was higher.

In 2020 the CDC went so far as to issue a order not to sail to cruise ships departing from United States ports due to numerous cases of covid-19 registered on board these tourist ships, which translated into millionaire losses for the companies.

The ban continued for 15 months. The first cruise ship to travel with passengers from the United States was the Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Edge, which sailed from Port Everglades (Southeast Florida) on June 26, 2021.

The first reactions to the withdrawal of the warning were of satisfaction and to highlight that it is the result of the efforts of cruise companies to prevent the spread of covid-19, although there were also blame the CDC for the delay in doing so.

Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages, declared himself “absolutely thrilled” in statements collected by media dedicated to information on the cruise sector, whose main market in the world is the United States.

Recognition of a joint effort

“While we believe this was a long time coming, we recognize this step as a demonstration of all the hard work this industry has done to ensure we offer the safest way to travel. It’s refreshing to see them recognize where we are and clearly where our consumers are considering the huge increase in demand we’ve seen.”

This decision “recognizes the effective public health measures implemented”, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) said in a statement sent to the agency. EFE.

“Since the start of the pandemic, CLIA cruise line members have prioritized the health and safety of their guests, crew and communities who visit and browse today with health measures that are virtually unmatched by any other business environment,” he adds.

President of Holland American Line, Gus Antorcha stressed that the CDC has taken an “important step” by recognizing the work done by cruise lines “To create a healthy environment for passengers, crew members and the communities we serve.”

The cruise sector was one of the most affected by travel restrictions related to the covid-19 pandemic in the years 2020 and 2021but, according to a recent study by the AAA Travel agency, linked to the largest association of motorists in the US, it is gaining strong momentum in 2022.

The study published on March 22 showed that cruise bookings made through AAA Travel in the four weeks prior to that date doubled those of the same period last year.

In fact, a 23% of Americans plan to take a cruise ship within two yearsaccording to that study.

Anne Madison, a spokeswoman for CLIA, which represents 90% of the companies that conduct ocean voyages, told EFE last december that By the end of July 2022, the sector will have recovered 100% of its capacity.

