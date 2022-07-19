US locates undocumented by tracking calls

US Immigration Authorities Acquire and Use “Vast Amounts” of Migrant Location Data Through Phones cell phones without a court order, the Union of Civil Liberties (Aclu) denounced this Monday.

The documentation obtained by the Aclu shows “the government’s attempts to wash its hands of any responsibility in acquiring data on the location of people that would require a court order,” said Shreya Tewari of the Aclu.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and other agencies under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have been collecting information “extracted to the calls of Applications on smartphones,” according to the Aclu.

Immigration authorities have resorted to Applications Y cell phones to determine the Location of migrants undocumented who are awaiting a hearing in immigration court to determine whether they will remain in the country or should be deported.

The government has used millions of dollars “to buy access to cell phone location information cell phones compiled and sold by two data vendors, Venntel and Babel Street“added the group.

Documents obtained by the Aclu through a Freedom of Information Act filing show, according to the group, attempts by companies and the government to “rationalize this unrestricted sale of vast amounts of data.”

Aclu pointed out that the Supreme Court of Justice has ruled for the protection of similar location data through mobile phones against government access without a court order.

“The Supreme Court has made it clear that because our history of Location using the cell phone reveals so much of the ‘private life’, deserves all the protection of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution”, said Nathan Freed Wessler, deputy director of the Aclu.

The Judicial Committee of the House of Representatives will have a hearing this Tuesday in which the “digital raids” and the government’s access to the population’s personal information, said Aclu.