US lottery jackpot soars to $630 million

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $630 million after no one matched all six of Tuesday’s winning numbers.

The winning numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 plus the golden Mega Ball 25, according to the lottery website. The night’s $555 million jackpot was the fifth largest in lottery history.

The next drawing will be on Friday, when the prize, if collected in cash, is estimated at US$360 million.

Strong ticket sales helped propel Tuesday’s jackpot to its all-time range, which was about $317 million in cash, according to the lottery’s website.

There were four big winners on Tuesday who drew the first five numbers, earning $1 million each. Fifty-two winners matched the first four numbers and the Mega Ball, the lottery said.

A $20 million jackpot was awarded on April 15, and since then there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets across all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more, the lottery said before last night’s draw.

Three more jackpots were won this year: a $426 million jackpot in California on January 28, a $128 million jackpot in New York on March 8, and a $110 million jackpot in Minnesota on April 12.