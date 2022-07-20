News

US lottery jackpot soars to $630 million

Photo of Zach Zach32 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

This is how the world of the Powerball lottery works 1:23

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $630 million after no one matched all six of Tuesday’s winning numbers.

The winning numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 plus the golden Mega Ball 25, according to the lottery website. The night’s $555 million jackpot was the fifth largest in lottery history.

Mega Millions jackpot skyrockets to $630 million

The next drawing will be on Friday, when the prize, if collected in cash, is estimated at US$360 million.

Strong ticket sales helped propel Tuesday’s jackpot to its all-time range, which was about $317 million in cash, according to the lottery’s website.

There were four big winners on Tuesday who drew the first five numbers, earning $1 million each. Fifty-two winners matched the first four numbers and the Mega Ball, the lottery said.

A $20 million jackpot was awarded on April 15, and since then there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets across all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more, the lottery said before last night’s draw.

Three more jackpots were won this year: a $426 million jackpot in California on January 28, a $128 million jackpot in New York on March 8, and a $110 million jackpot in Minnesota on April 12.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach32 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

The two “monkeypox” patients are stable; they observe 7 who had contact with them

21 mins ago

The government will have to pay for cases of forced expropriation

43 mins ago

Who was alias ‘Goyo’, the foreigner of the alleged uprising that led to a new massacre in Santo Domingo | Ecuador | News

54 mins ago

They solve the crime of a woman in the United States 46 years later thanks to a cup of coffee in an airport

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button