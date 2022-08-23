US low-cost airlines win for air degradation in Mexico

The budget airlines Americans are the winners of the downgrading to Category 2 of aviation security in Mexico. Between May 2021 and the same month this year, Frontier, Spirit, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines were the companies that most increased passenger traffic from Mexican soil to the United States, figures from the consulting firm Cirium show.

During those 12 months, Frontier increased passenger traffic by 67%; Spirit 50%; JetBlue 28%, and Alaska Airlines increased it by 14%. In contrast, low-cost Mexican airlines decreased the number of passengers they transport to USA.

long live aerobus The number of people who moved from the country to the United States in that period fell 24%, while Volaris dropped 9%.

In May 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Mexico to Category 2 in air safety, because the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) did not meet international standards to supervise commercial airlines in the country.

As a consequence, Mexican airlines cannot increase frequencies to the United States, open new routes or introduce larger aircraft than those authorized.

The case of Aeroméxico stands out, which managed to increase the number of passengers between the two countries by 57% in that period, according to Cirium.

Aeromexico explained that it already had authorized routes to the United States before the degradation, which it was able to reactivate and, thanks to its alliance with Delta, managed to continue growing, coupled with the recovery of international travel.

“Although it was not allowed to open more routes, it was possible to increase frequencies in the destinations where we already operated before the degradation,” the airline told EL UNIVERSAL.

“In addition, we assign our fleet according to the capacity demanded to achieve better coverage, since we have aircraft that have from 99 to 276 seats,” he added.

According to analysts, the US airlines were not expected to grow so much because it was expected to recover Category 1 within six months, but it did not happen.

The Tourism Competitiveness and Research Center of the Anahuac University estimates that, in the last 11 months, Mexican airlines have lost 9.2 billion pesos due to the 2.3 million seats in the US market that they have neglected as a result of downgrading to Category 2.

“The degradation hits very hard airlines that do not have a robust shared code, as Aeroméxico has. [con Delta]”, explained Juan Carlos Machorro, an expert partner in airport and aeronautical law at Santamarina y Steta.

“Live and Volaris they cannot launch new routes, increase frequencies, and cannot use new equipment on routes that were already operating,” he said.

By number of passengers transported, American Airlines and United Airlines are the ones that transport the most between Mexico and the United States.

American increased the number of passengers transported by 5% in the first year of the downgrade and United moves practically the same number as in May 2021.

Jonathan Felix, Director of Analysis of PCR Verum, said that low-cost airlines were the most favored, since the majority of passengers between the two countries are people who visit family or friends, and choose the cheapest fare. Also, if the Mexican airlines do not have the right route or schedule, they choose an American one.

Roger Rodriguez, specialist in aeronautical law, pointed out that the growth of US low-cost airlines is due to the Bilateral Air Services Agreement with the United States, signed in 2017, which eliminated the lock that only two airlines from each country operated the same route.

Machorro anticipated that Mexican airlines will continue to lose ground to US airlines, since the Mexican government is not investing resources.