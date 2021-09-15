“US Marshals-Hunt relentlessly”, better than the previous film (and watch out for Downey Jr) – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





US MARSHALS-HUNT WITHOUT TRUCE

Sky Action 9pm. With Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes, Robert Downey jr. Directed by Stuart Baird. USA 1998 production. Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes

THE PLOT

Tommy Lee Jones reprises the role of the federal agent who had already led him to an Oscar with “The Fugitive”. Here he must capture a former CIA man accused of double murder as well as spying for the Chinese. The hunt is long and the prey is hard to catch. He wounds Jones and kills (at least so it seems) a colleague of his. Jones eventually comes upon him, but in the meantime he has become convinced that the fugitive may be innocent and has got himself framed.

WHY SEE IT

Because the hunt goes on relentlessly and Jones’s character is more refined than in the previous film (the relationship with his boss is nice). Watch out for Downey jr (then in a career stalemate). His character seems there by chance and instead is the keystone of the intrigue.