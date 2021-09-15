“US Marshals-Hunt relentlessly”, better than the previous film (and watch out for Downey Jr) – Libero Quotidiano

US MARSHALS-HUNT WITHOUT TRUCE
Sky Action 9pm. With Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes, Robert Downey jr. Directed by Stuart Baird. USA 1998 production. Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes
THE PLOT
Tommy Lee Jones reprises the role of the federal agent who had already led him to an Oscar with “The Fugitive”. Here he must capture a former CIA man accused of double murder as well as spying for the Chinese. The hunt is long and the prey is hard to catch. He wounds Jones and kills (at least so it seems) a colleague of his. Jones eventually comes upon him, but in the meantime he has become convinced that the fugitive may be innocent and has got himself framed.
WHY SEE IT
Because the hunt goes on relentlessly and Jones’s character is more refined than in the previous film (the relationship with his boss is nice). Watch out for Downey jr (then in a career stalemate). His character seems there by chance and instead is the keystone of the intrigue.