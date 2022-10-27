US media limited by lawsuits and access to documents, according to IAPA

Miami, Oct 27 (EFE).- The murder of a journalist in the exercise of his profession, the abundance of lawsuits and the difficulties in timely access to public documents cloud the panorama of press freedom in the United States. according to a report by the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA).

The report, like those of the rest of the countries of the Americas, will be submitted for approval by the Committee on Freedom of the Press during the 78th General Assembly of the IAPA, inaugurated this Thursday in Madrid.

The IAPA highlights the murder of journalist Jeff German, 69, an event “rare in the country,” but underlines that, in general, “arrests and attacks on journalists were reduced this year compared to 2021 and 2020.”

Nearly halfway through President Joseph Biden’s term in office, the US media has noted “a decline in anti-press rhetoric,” the report says, but notes that politicians and candidates for the November midterms ” they have continued to make worrying statements about the media.”

However, he warns, “news media still face many libel lawsuits and difficulties in obtaining timely access to public documents.”

The most troubling case is that of German, a reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who published a story detailing allegations of mismanagement and workplace harassment about Robert Telles, who subsequently lost his re-election bid and was impeached. of the journalist’s murder.

German is the ninth US-based journalist to be killed in the exercise of his profession in the last three decades.

In 2021, a total of 145 journalists were physically attacked, statistics that represent a decrease compared to 2020, when 630 professionals suffered this type of attack.

LAWSUITS AND LITTLE ACCESS TO INFORMATION

The US Press Freedom Tracker organization has reported 11 journalist arrests in 2022, compared to 59 in 2021, 144 in 2020, and just nine in 2019.

The IAPA report highlights that the Supreme Court refused to hear a case that required review of the landmark New York Times vs. Sullivan (1964), which placed First Amendment limits on state libel laws.

In 2021, two judges criticized the media and Sullivan’s protection, the report states.

In court, media organizations face lawsuits that have stemmed from their reporting, such as the case of former President Donald Trump suing CNN for defamation.

One of the complaints in the report is that under the Biden administration, journalists have had trouble gaining access to the president.

Access to public information remains a concern and in March 2022, US Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memorandum establishing guidance for Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) compliance.

The Justice Department has not filed any prosecutions for leaks under the Biden presidency and the number of reporters facing subpoena orders has decreased in the past year.

On September 19, 2022, the House of Representatives unanimously decided to pass a bill to prevent journalists from being forced to reveal protected information, including confidential sources.

Related