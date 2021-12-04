US media: Russia prepares an invasion of Ukraine with 175 thousand soldiers

From these documents it would emerge the massing of Russian forces in four places along the Ukrainian border and the presence, already now, of 50 battalion tactical groups. “Russian plans foresee a military offensive against Ukraine in early 2022 with a scale of forces double the one we saw last spring during Russian rapid drills near the Ukrainian borders,” a Biden administration executive confided. under anonymity.

“The plans involve the extended movement of 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated 175,000 troops, along with armored vehicles, artillery and other equipment,” he added. However, the US estimates that Moscow currently has 70,000 soldiers near the border with Ukraine, against the approximately 94,000 indicated by Kiev. The warning from the American 007 comes on the eve of the upcoming virtual summit between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

US: “Sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine” – The US could impose economic sanctions and use other tools against Russia if it invades Ukraine: White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said this, speaking of measures to be taken in consultations with allies and with the US Congress. Joe Biden then warns Putin against the possible invasion of Ukraine and threatens unprecedented sanctions on the eve of their new face-to-face next week, this time in video link following the June in-person summit in Geneva.

Russia: “We want guarantees that Ukraine does not join NATO” – There are many issues on the agenda at the US-Russia summit, from “unsatisfactory” bilateral relations to strategic stability, from Iran to Libya and Afghanistan. But the Ukrainian crisis remains on top of everything, with Moscow’s request for “legal guarantees” against the further expansion of NATO to the east, after the collapse of the USSR and the accession of many countries to the Warsaw bloc: a line red that for Putin remains impassable.

Russia: “Displacement of troops? Our right” – The Kremlin continues to reject accusations and suspicions, claiming its right to move and amass troops within the country’s borders. But it is clear to many observers that Putin is playing his game of chess, increasing pressure on Kiev and the West to achieve what he has not hitherto had: the legally binding guarantee that the Alliance will not come close to the Russian border. Moscow wants to keep buffer states with Europe. And if Belarus is not under discussion for now, the risk remains that Georgia and especially Ukraine sooner or later join NATO. The Alliance had officially opened the door to Kiev in 2008 and in 2014 a real possibility began to be seen, after the pro-Western Maidan uprising and the escape of pro-Russian president Viktor Ianukovich. Putin reacted by annexing Crimea. But now Ukraine does not want to give up this prospect. Abandoning it “is not an option”, assured the foreign minister of Kiev Dmytro

Kuleba.