US Medicine students will be able to do internships in the San Juan de Dios hospitals in Seville

SEVILLE, July 6. (EUROPE PRESS) –

The University of Seville and the Hospitaller Order of San Juan de Dios have signed this Wednesday the collaboration agreement by which they renew the projects in the academic, scientific assistance and cultural fields. Until now, the agreement between both entities maintained the practices of Nursing students in the San Juan de Dios hospitals in the province. After this renovation, the qualifications that will be able to carry out their internships in these centers are expanded, offering the possibility to Medicine students.

In addition, this new agreement opens the participation to any other degree that the University of Seville teaches to carry out these practices in the different professional fields that are involved in hospital management, both institutions have detailed in separate notes. The renewal of the agreement has been signed by the rector of the University, Miguel Ángel Castro, and by the director of the Territorial Unit II of the Hospitaller Order of San Juan de Dios, María José Daza.

Maza pointed out that “we are very pleased to be able to collaborate with the University in an activity as important as that of training future doctors and Nursing professionals. In this communion between science and our healthcare model, we believe that we can provide an experience very rich for students who want to begin their professional practice in the San Juan de Dios hospitals”.





For his part, the rector of the US thanked during the signing for the possibility that the students of the health branch “continue doing internships in the hospitals of San Juan de Dios, thus reinforcing the alliance between both institutions”, and stated that he is going to do everything possible so that “the US soon meets all the requirements that will allow the affiliated centers to continue having the same relationship with the institution.”

In addition, by virtue of this new agreement, both institutions contemplate the possibility of agreeing on collaboration formulas in the delivery of official postgraduate courses and their own courses organized by the University of Seville.