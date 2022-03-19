US military aircraft crashes during NATO exercise in Norway

A US military plane has crashed in northern Norway while taking part in a NATO military exercise, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center reported on Friday.

The US Marine Corps V-22 Osprey aircraft was participating in a NATO military exercise called cold response (cold reply) when he was reported missing around 1:30 a.m. ET.

NATO soldiers take part in the Brilliant Jump 2022 military exercise, in Rena, Norway, on March 17, 2022. NTB/via REUTERS

The plane was supposed to land at a military base in Norway, but due to bad weather he crashed before he could reach his goalreported the Reuters news agency.

At the moment the condition of the crew is unknown, a NATO spokesman said.

After combing the area, an Orion military aircraft from Norway spotted the aircraft from the air.

“We found it after receiving an emergency signal. Due to bad weather, we cannot go down. The police and rescue teams are already on their way,” the pilot of the Orion aircraft said by radio.

NATO training in the arctic occurs on a routine basis. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised the alert level of the West’s main military alliance, to which both Norway and the United States belong.