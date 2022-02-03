US military blitz in Syria, at least 13 dead including 4 children – Middle East

At least 13 people, including 4 children and 3 women, died according to the still provisional toll of the military raid attributed to the United States in northwestern Syria against alleged jihadist cells. This was reported by the National Observatory for Human Rights in Syria, according to which the US special forces, airborne with military helicopters and landed in the Atme area, in the Idlib region, on the border with Turkey, engaged in a fire fight lasted for about three hours with local militiamen barricaded with their families. According to the director of the Observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, it was the largest coalition operation since the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October 2019 during a US raid in the Idlib region, which is still out of control. of Damascus. Today’s clashes lasted for two hours and the Observatory reported that there were “deaths”. The identities of the targeted jihadists were not disclosed.

The Observatory publishes a shocking video from the site of the operation, which shows shreds of the bodies of a man and two children on the ground near a building that, according to local witnesses, was targeted by the attack by US special forces . According to the Observatory, these were airborne from the US military base of Ayn Arab (Kobane), in the central sector of the Turkish-Syrian border, to the Atme area, where crowded Syrian refugee camps are located north-west of Idlib. The attack began shortly after midnight local (11pm in Italy) and lasted until 3.30am. In that same area, in the autumn of 2019, the leader of Isis Abu Bakr al Baghdadi was killed in a similar US armed action.