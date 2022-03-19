US military plane crashed in Norway while conducting training activities | International | News

A US warplane with four crew members on board crashed in the Nordland region of northern Norway on Friday, the Norwegian news agency NTB reported.

The aircraft was carrying out training activities and did not land at the scheduled time, for which the emergency services undertook search tasks in the area, in which the weather conditions were not good.

According to NTB, remains of the plane have been located, but until now the fate of the crew members is unknown.

“We haven’t been on the ground, so we don’t know anything about the four that were on board. But we know there is a point of impact,” said a spokesman for the rescue services, Jan Eskil, according to the Norwegian agency.

Another representative of the emergency services, Thomas Ringen, indicated that the search operation is coordinated with the Norwegian Armed Forces, but explained that at the moment it is being managed as an ordinary rescue mission.

The aircraft, of the V-22 Osprey model, was participating in the Cold Response maneuvers that NATO is carrying out in northern Norway, as confirmed by Lieutenant Colonel Ivar Moen.

The spokesman for the rescue services added that the strong winds and snow will worsen during the night, so it is not possible to descend by helicopter to the accident site, which, however, the police and a group of volunteers are trying to reach by land.

The fighter plane was heading to the Bodo base and was to have landed at 6:00 pm local time, and the alarm sounded half an hour later.

The remains of the impact were discovered from the air three hours later, in the municipal area of ​​the town of Beiarn. (I)