US Military Plane Crashes in Norway During Exercise – NBC New York

WASHINGTON DC – Norwegian authorities were searching Friday for a US Marine Corps plane that went missing during a training exercise.

The Norwegian military said in a statement that the Marine Osprey was reported missing on Friday night when it failed to make a scheduled arrival in the Arctic Circle municipality of Bodø. The Northern Norway civil Joint Rescue Coordination Center launched a search and rescue operation.

On Friday night, Norway’s military said “discoveries were made from the air” south of Bodø, adding: “Due to weather conditions, it has not been possible to enter the site from the air.”

The Marine Corps said on Twitter: “We can confirm that an incident involving a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft occurred. … The cause of the incident is under investigation and additional details will be provided as they become available.”

Norway said the plane, which has a crew of four, was taking part in the Cold Response military exercise, in which NATO members “train and operate together with Norwegian forces in harsh winter conditions.” He said the exercise was “planned and reported long before the war in Ukraine.”