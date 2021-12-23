“US missiles are the real threat” – Corriere.it

from Paolo Valentino

The Russian president on Italy: “It could play a role in relations with the EU and NATO”

Vladimir Putin expects from the United States and its allies “immediate responses” to his demand for security guarantees for Russia, including the renunciation of extending NATO borders to Ukraine. The Russian president says he does not want a war with Kiev, but calls any further expansion of the Atlantic Alliance eastward “unacceptable”.

P.more than one press conference at the end of the year, it was a happening that went on for over 4 hours, even though the audience was limited due to Covid and only 507 journalists were admitted. A traditional appointment for the Kremlin leader, who has drawn on all the resources of his repertoire, alternating the persuasive tones to the threats, the kindness to sarcasm, the blandishness of the barely veiled insult. The crisis in Ukraine was by far the dominant theme. Russia has amassed 100,000 men a few kilometers from the border between the two countries and Kiev accuses Moscow of preparing an invasion. The United States, the European Union and the G7 have warned the Kremlin that any military aggression would have “massive consequences”, including harsh economic sanctions and the definitive cancellation of Nord Stream 2, the Russian-German gas pipeline that passes under the Baltic Sea, already completed but not yet operational for reasons of incompatibility with European competition laws. The message was repeated in very clear tones to Putin by US President Joe Biden, in a phone call in early December. Last week, Moscow presented Westerners with a number of documents

, in which in addition to the renunciation of allowing Ukraine or other countries of the former Soviet space to join NATO, he asks the withdrawal of allied military contingents stationed in Central and Eastern Europe and the commitment not to carry out any more maneuvers on the borders of Russia.

Putin at first said he was optimistic about strategic talks with the United States, which will begin in January in Geneva, defining the initial responses it received as “generally positive”. But faced with the pressing questions, the Russian president became more and more emotional: ‘Are we the ones who have placed the missiles near the American borders? No, it is the United States that came to us with their missiles, they are in front of our doors and now they say that Ukraine must join NATO. Is it too much to ask not to deploy offensive weapon systems on our borders? ” And here Putin made a brief historical excursus, accusing the West of “blatantly lying and cheating Moscow” in 1990, when he gave verbal assurance that NATO would not expand east in exchange for Gorbachev’s yes to German reunification. Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic joined the alliance in 1999, followed in 2004 by the Baltic countries, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Slovenia. Putin also accused the Western allies of having “continuously supplied Ukraine with modern weaponsBut above all of “having brainwashed the population, instilling russophobic feelings”. While Kiev, according to the head of the Kremlin, does not respect the Minsk agreements and is even preparing an offensive against the pro-Russian separatists of the Donbass.

Responding to a question about Italy, the Russian president described relations as “good and stable, even if not exemplary”. And he added that precisely for this reason, “Italy could play a role in normalizing relations between Russia and the EU and also in view of the expected talks between Russia and NATO”.