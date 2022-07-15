These are the symptoms of subvariant BA.5 (and why it’s concerning). Trump attempted to call a witness who speaks to the commission on January 6. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

US missiles from Ukraine cause new problems for Russia

There is a new and potentially very significant factor in Russia’s war in Ukraine: the ability of the Ukrainians to use newly supplied Western systems to attack command posts, logistics centers and warehouses. Russian ammunition well beyond the front lines.

Trump tried to call a witness who speaks to the commission on January 6

Former US President Donald Trump attempted to call a White House support staff member who was speaking with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 assault on Capitol Hill, Two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

These are the symptoms of the BA.5 subvariant

Another variant of covid-19 raises alarms again: the highly transmissible subvariant BA.5 of omicron is unleashing an increase in cases that worries both health authorities and the general public. But, what symptoms does BA.5 generate and how much should we worry? This is what we know so far.

What is the tourist dollar in Argentina? How to calculate it?

The Federal Administration of Public Revenues (AFIP) of Argentina announced “measures aimed at strengthening the fiscal front”, in which the increase in the value of the so-called “tourist dollar” stands out. The increase in the price of the tourist dollar will be 10%, after the adjustment announced for taxes to Earnings and on Personal Assets in foreign purchases.

The president of Italy rejects the resignation of the prime minister

Italian President Sergio Mattarella rejected Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation, the Italian presidency said in a statement. Mattarella asked Draghi to address Parliament to assess the political situation.

at coffee time

Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat before filming a kiss for “Thor” with Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth is just as incredible off-screen as the Marvel hero he portrays, his co-stars have revealed. To the point of even stopping his daily dose of meat before filming a scene in which he had to kiss Natalie Portman, “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star, who is vegan.

Amazon Unveils Most Epic ‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ Trailer to Date

Amazon continues to prepare the launch of the series “The Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power”, which is called to be one of the series of the year. Less than two months before its premiere (scheduled for September 2), the company has released a new trailer that leaves glimpse more of this new adventure in Middle-earth.

Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting

The image was found when art conservators X-rayed Van Gogh’s 1885 painting “Head of a Peasant Woman” ahead of an upcoming exhibition. They discovered the hidden image on the back of his canvas, hidden by a sheet of cardboard.

People who are contemplating suicide may show some early signs. These are the warning signs

Here are some of the signss and most common behavioral, verbal and emotional risk factors to pay attention to, according to experts.

Some of the most spectacular images of the deer supermoon

A brighter moon that may seem even bigger than the others lights up the skies this week. It is a supermoon, known as a deer supermoon.

The number of the day

$20 billion

Bill Gates is transferring $20 billion of his wealth to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is ramping up spending in the face of global challenges, including the pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine. Thus, he will leave the list of the richest in the world.

quote of the day

“(The United States agreed) to substantially increase the number of work visas”

The US agreed to increase temporary work visas for Mexicans and Central Americans, says the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

And to finish…

See one of the smallest and rarest dolphins in the world that only lives in Chile

This is one of the few times Chilean dolphins have been caught on video in their natural habitat. This animal only lives in Chile, in the Guaitecas region.