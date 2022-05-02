US must prepare for a predictable wave of covid-19 in the south during the summer, says Birx

urielblanco

(CNN) – The United States must prepare for a possible increase in Covid-19 cases in the southern states, Dr. Deborah Birx, former coordinator of the Coronavirus Response Task Force of the United States, told CBS on Sunday morning. White House.

According to Birx, it is expected that in the south there will be increases in cases in the summer and that in the northern states there will be increases in cases in the winter, especially during the holidays.

Three out of every 1,000 people in the United States have died from covid-19 since the start of the pandemic

Birx said he is closely monitoring data from South Africa, which has recently seen a surge in new Covid-19 cases.

“Each of these increases occurs with an interval of between four and six months. That tells me that natural immunity declines enough in the general population after four to six months that a significant rise will occur again,” Birx told Face the Nation.

“This is what we have to be prepared for in this country. We should be bracing right now for a potential spike in the summer across the southern United States because we saw it in 2020 and we saw it in 2021.”

The United States is in a “transition phase” of the covid-19 pandemic, according to Fauci

Public health officials need to make it clear to the public that protection against infection declines over time, and precautions should be taken with those who are vulnerable or compromised, Birx said.

He added that COVID-19 home test kits and booster shots are critical tools to help Americans manage surges.

