US Navy shoots down drone with laser

The United States maritime force has shot down a drone using only an all-electric laser for the first time. The Layered Laser Defense The military branch’s (LLD) shot down the drone, which represented a subsonic cruise missile, during tests earlier this year.

The LLD weapon, designed and built by Lockheed Martin, can eliminate unmanned aerial systems, fast attack boats, and incoming aerial threats, thanks to its high-resolution telescope.

The tests were carried out at the beginning of the year by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) at the US Army High Energy Laser Systems Test Center, New Mexico.

laser weapons

The LLD was tested against a wide range of targets, including fixed-wing UAVs and quadcopters, as well as high-speed drones that acted as replacements for subsonic cruise missiles.

The Navy indicates that laser weapons have several advantages, since – apart from identifying and assessing the damage they inflict on targets – they can disable sensors or dazzle forces without blinding them.

Also, being fully electric, they do not require explosives or propellants, which makes them safer. “The Navy conducted similar tests during the 1980s, but with chemical-based laser technologies that presented significant logistical barriers to deployment in an operational environment”said Dr. Frank Peterkin, portfolio manager for directed energy at ONR.

