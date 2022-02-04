US, NFP payrolls far above expectations. Treasury Rises 1.9% By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – With very close to full employment, Wall Street feels a rise in the dollar cost and a tightening of the Fed’s balance sheet imminent. 0.1%, with a jump of 1.9% (highs since December 2019).

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the non-agricultural sectors saw an increase of 467,000 new jobs in January, a number much better than expected from the consensus gathered by Investing.com (+150 thousand new jobs), with the unemployment rate rising to 4.0% (expectations + 3.9%).

The figures of the past months have been revised upwards, +709 thousand jobs in total compared to previous estimates, while the figure for November has been revised up by 398 thousand units to +647 thousand, and that of December by 311 thousand units to +510 thousand.

In addition, the labor force participation rate stood at 62.2% (still a far cry from February levels when it stood at 63.3%). Average wages rise by 0.7% m / m (consensus + 0.5%). Wages rose by 5.7% yoy (consensus + 5.2%).

The number of unemployed who declared to be in temporary suspension from work (“temporary layoff”) amounted to 959,000 units, an increase compared to the previous month, while the unemployed who completely lost their jobs attested to 1.6 million.

“Many lights in the January report on the world of work”, writes Filippo Diodovich, Senior Market Strategist of IG Italia in a note. “There was a lot of anticipation for the macroeconomic figures on the American world of work to try to have more certainty about the next moves by the Federal Reserve “.

The markets are pricing in a 2022 with 5 hikes in interest rates, and encouraging data on the world of work, now in full employment, “increase the likelihood of a very aggressive FED in terms of interest rate hikes in 2022”. “Above all – explains the expert – the figures on the increase in wages in January suggest that inflationary pressures will be very persistent throughout the year”.

“In our opinion, the Fed will raise rates by 25 bps in March and prepare the market for both the start of the tightening process (ie the reduction of assets on the balance sheet) and for numerous increases in the cost of money during the year”, adds the IG strategist.