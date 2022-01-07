US, non-farm payrolls disappoint. Unemployment Down 3.9% By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – The reported 199k new jobs in the final month of 2021, well below the market forecast of 400K, despite an unemployment rate falling to 3.9% near the Fed’s maximum employment level .

According to the Department of Labor, employment increased the most in the hospitality sector (+53k), professional and business services (43k), manufacturing (26K), and construction sector (22K), with an increase in ” average monthly private employment of 537,000 in 2021.

Overall, non-farm employment has increased by 18.8 million since April 2020, but has fallen by 3.6 million (-2.3%) from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Prior to this afternoon’s numbers, Oanda analysts wrote that “with an average forecast of around 400,000 jobs, it is likely that less than 250k, or more than 550,000, will be needed to have a Fed risk scenario. -on, or risk-off “.

Non-farm payrolls are in stark contrast to the numbers arrived on Wednesday afternoon, which showed an increase in private sector payrolls of 807k which, together with the FOMC minutes, pushed expectations for a tightening of monetary policy. of the Fed.

The Department of Labor then announced that the labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 61.9%, with average hourly wages increasing by 4.7% on an annual basis (4.2% expected) and by 0, 6% on month (expected + 0.4%)

With the inflationary spiral of wages and an increase in prices (consumption / production) to the highest levels in the last 40 years, the minutes of the FOMC signaled the need to accelerate on the increase in interest rates and on the reduction of the balance sheet. According to CME futures, an increase in fed funds of 25 basis points is already expected at the meeting on March 16, while at the end of the year rates are expected in a range of 100-125 basis points.

According to Filippo Diodovich, senior market strategist of IG Italia, “the minutes of the FED in December have already given an idea of ​​the upcoming decisions of Powell and the other central bankers”. “We think it is highly probable that the cost of money will rise by 25 bps as early as March and another 3 interest rate hikes over the course of the year,” the expert writes in a note.