US nuclear submarine conducts defense exercises in Cartagena

In an unprecedented event for the military history of Colombiafor the first time a nuclear submarine emerges in national waters to participate in a tactical defense exercise.

In Cartagena, 176 kilometers offshore, United States The US and Colombia closed ranks to show the military power of an alliance, in which, according to the federal Congress, Colombia is its main military ally outside the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

For seven hours, two Colombian frigates – ARC Almirante Padilla and ARC Independiente – as well as a national submarine, the ARC Pijao, they formed and executed tactical movements alongside the powerful US warship Billings, and the USA Minnesota nuclear submarine, specialized in pursuit and attack.

“We located two submarines towards the bow and two frigates, escorting an American littoral Combat Ship type vessel. We had a nuclear submarine, which emerged for the first time in Colombian waters to be part of this binational defense exercise”, said the Frigate Captain. Hector Gonzalezcommander of the ARC Frigate Almirante Padilla.

This submarine is a true king of the seas, with a length of 110 meters, a displacement capacity of 7,000 tons and traveling with a crew of more than 300 men.

In the global context of military tensions over the conflict between Ukraine and Russiawhich already claims several hundred deaths, the National Navy and the United States Navy showed the power of an alliance that defends the waters of the Caribbean.

“We must take into account that today Colombia is a global partner of NATO and we have to live up to what that means,” said Admiral Gabriel Alfonso Perez GarcesCommander of the National Navy.

The military maneuvers were maritime and aerial: the vessels were escorted by two CN235 planes, and two helicopters: a Bell 412 and a Dauphin AS365.

In the midst of adverse conditions of wind and sea, Nearly 600 men and women from both nations participated in this military tactical exercise that began at 8 a.m. this Sunday, with the arrival of the vessels at the point of operations, and ended around 4 in the afternoon.

“We carried out a tactical maneuver with ship formation changes, in a frog-jumping movement, with an approximation of 100 meters of distance between the ships. Then once the boats were in line; We fired shots with 76 and 40-millimeter cannons,” added the Commander.

The night before, the ARC Almirante Padilla showed part of the power of his war artillery with the execution of cannon shots and bursts.

“This stems from a need to generate interactivity with Colombia’s partners par excellence, such as the United States, with whom we have been operating for many years and sharing experiences. We are measuring capabilities and growing”, Admiral Pérez Garcés added.

This military exercise, which was attended by the Minister of National Defense, diego molanoand part of the military leadership, had been postponed twice due to adverse weather conditions.

Note originally published in Time.