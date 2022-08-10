US official: Cuba did not request help to fight fire in Matanzas

U.S. firefighting experts have provided technical advice to Cuban officials to fight the fire at an oil storage facility in the port of Matanzas, but cooperation has gone no further because the Cuban government has not requested other assistance from United States, the State Department said.

The clarification comes after a Cuban diplomat suggested on social media that the island’s government asked the international community for help, but it was the Biden administration’s decision to only offer technical guidance.

After local crews failed to control a fire that started Friday night in a crude oil tank, Cuban authorities asked “friendly countries” for help, they said, and received foam, chemical agents, pumps and other technical equipment from Mexico and Venezuela.

Many Cubans and Cuban-Americans also called on the Cuban government to accept US assistance.

On Saturday, the US embassy in Havana said it was in contact with the Cuban government regarding the fire, and Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel publicly thanked the “US offer of technical advice” on Twitter.

But for the United States to provide any country with disaster assistance, for example a response team or technical means to put out a fire, it needs an official request from that nation’s government, in accordance with standard diplomatic protocols.

“Firefighting experts with experience operating oil storage facilities have spoken with Cuban officials to offer technical advice,” a State Department spokeswoman said. “We have had general conversations with the Government of Cuba about this tragic disaster. However, the Government of Cuba has not formally requested the assistance of the United States government.”

Helicopters carrying water fly over the Matanzas Supertankers base as firefighters and specialists work to put out the fire that started during an electrical storm in Matanzas, Cuba, on Monday, August 8, 2022. Ismael Francisco AP

The State Department also said the embargo was not an obstacle to providing Cuba with disaster relief. The US embassy in Havana said it wanted to make it easier to send humanitarian aid to the island and provided an email address for those interested: CubaHumanitarian@state.gov.

Cuban authorities have not said whether they formally requested US assistance.

But in comments on social media, Cuban diplomat Johana Tablada, deputy director of the US office at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, said the US government was lying about Cuba not asking for help.

US officials “already said that the only thing [que] they could help was with technical assistance,” he responded on Facebook to someone asking about US aid.

“You believe whoever you want,” said Tablada. “I remind you that in recent years the United States government to justify [la] politics [de] abuse against Cuba has gone very far with the lie.”

Some state media journalists and government-linked social media accounts have been promoting the idea that the United States could have simply sent the aid. Several posts on Twitter quote Díaz-Canel, who, when speaking of the support of Venezuela and Mexico, said that his leaders expressed their willingness to help Cuba “without conditions.”

Díaz-Canel said he was impressed by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who told him: “You send friends, they are not asked.”

Trying to put an end to the controversy, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Carlos Fernández de Cossío, tweeted on Tuesday: “The US Government offered condolences from Saturday, August 6 at noon via the State Department, which we thank directly and publicly. He offered technical advice, which we also appreciated and accepted. There is frequent communication between both governments. There is plenty of speculation.”

In a statement Tuesday, several U.S. organizations that favor relations with Cuba, including the Center for Democracy in the Americas, the Cuba Study Group and the Washington Office on Latin America, urged the White House to mobilize federal agencies relevant to offer “immediate support” to combat the disaster in Cuba “and extend the emergency humanitarian aid necessary to respond to the incident and its ramifications on the island.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Cuban authorities expressed cautious optimism that the fire could be contained, but warned it could take days to fully extinguish.

Images shared by state media show extensive damage to the oil storage facility known as the Matanzas Supertanker Base. So far, four of the eight tanks at the facility have been affected by the fire, which authorities say started after lightning struck one of the tanks containing Cuban crude.

The head of the Communist Party in Matanzas, Sucely Morfa, said that two of the 16 firefighters reported missing were found in hospitals. Fourteen remain missing.

This story was originally published on August 9, 2022 6:17 p.m.

Related Articles el Nuevo Herald