US officials fear the worst is yet to come for Kyiv

(CNN) — Ukrainian forces have so far managed to hold off Russian ground forces, which are less than 20 miles north of Ukraine’s beleaguered capital Kyiv.

But despite defying US intelligence predictions that the city would likely fall within one to four days following a large-scale Russian attack, US officials warn that Russia’s president , Vladimir Putin, could increase the intensity of the attack imminently.

Stiffer-than-expected Ukrainian resistance and Russia’s own logistical errors slowed the Russian advance, according to US and Western officials, prompting fragile optimism. The US has also continued to share degraded intelligence with the Ukrainians, including on Russian military movements, in an attempt to help Ukraine on the battlefield, two of the sources told CNN.

But intelligence and defense officials closely following the Russian campaign say Putin still holds a number of moves in reserve that could devastate the Ukrainian resistance.

“From a purely military/tactical point of view, Russia has the manpower and firepower to take Kyiv. There is no question,” said a US source familiar with the intelligence. “And no matter how much resistance the Ukrainians put up.”

About a quarter of the accumulated Russian troops have yet to enter Ukraine, a senior defense official told reporters Monday, a potential “second wave,” according to two sources familiar with the intelligence, and defense officials they say Putin could still order a much less contained bombing campaign, including airstrikes, long-range missiles and artillery.

“They have been held back and frustrated by their lack of progress in Kyiv, and one of the things that could result is a reevaluation of their tactics and the possibility of them being more aggressive and more open in both the size and scale of their targets in Kyiv,” a senior defense official told reporters on Monday.

And at the end of the day, officials following the campaign say, the ugly truth remains that Ukraine is massively outgunned and outmanned, even as Russia has made what military strategists say are a series of obvious mistakes.

Russia already appears to be stepping up its offensive in the east and south of the country. In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Russian forces launched rocket attacks on at least one residential neighborhood, killing civilians, according to Ukrainian officials and multiple social media videos geolocated by CNN. Meanwhile, in the small southern town of Mykolaiv, situated on a creek that would make a useful access point for the Russians to bring in troops and supplies, fighting has been some of the heaviest in Ukraine in recent days.

Concern over Putin’s mental state

Perhaps most ominously, Western officials are also eyeing Putin warily, pressured by crushing economic sanctions that have plunged the ruble and caused the Russian stock market to close. They fear that those sanctions, combined with the lack of progress in Kyiv, could cause the unpredictable Russian leader to lash out even more.

Senior US lawmakers familiar with the intelligence, Western officials and former senior US officials with extensive Russia experience began openly raising questions about the Russian leader’s mental stability.

“Putin was completely cut off, partly because of Covid,” the US source familiar with the intelligence said. “Now he’s basically alone, completely cut off from most of his advisers, cut off geographically…the only ones who talk to him are sycophants who only fuel his resentment.” The source added that the information suggests that Putin has not even listened to his oligarchs, who traditionally have a key influence on his decision-making.

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, tweeted on Friday that “it’s pretty obvious to many that something is wrong with #Putin,” hinting that his assessment was based on intelligence reports. “He has always been a killer, but his problem now is different and significant. It would be a mistake to assume that this Putin would react the same way he did 5 years ago.”

On Sunday, Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear forces to go into “special combat readiness,” a heightened state of alert that the Biden administration called part of a pattern of unprovoked escalation and “manufactured threats.”

logistical failures

After a five-day multi-pronged assault on Ukraine, Russia suffered repeated logistical failures that defense officials and independent military analysts say are largely of its own making. Russian mechanized forces, which have been at the forefront of the attack, have often overwhelmed their own support units carrying fuel and other supplies, leaving support units open to ambush and stranding advancing forces without fuel in the tank.

“I don’t know if they got over [las capacidades de apoyo] or if they just didn’t plan it properly, or if they just didn’t execute their plan on it,” the senior defense official said. But, “On day four, they’re running out of gas and they’re having logistics issues. Our assessment was that they didn’t think they were going to have those kinds of problems so soon.”

Western officials, meanwhile, were pleased that Ukrainian forces fared better than anticipated, particularly in how effectively they used shoulder-fired Stinger missiles and Western-supplied anti-aircraft artillery to shoot down an unknown number of helicopters. and Russian planes.

“The Russians are not in full control of the airspace of the entire country,” the senior Western intelligence official said. “In the areas where the Russian military operations are most intense on the ground, those are the areas where the Russians have the most control over the airspace in terms of combat in the air.”

It is not possible to know how long Kyiv will stand

But Western officials are still not entirely sure why Russia is keeping some forces outside Ukraine’s borders, or why Russia is still not carrying out the kind of electronic warfare against Ukraine that the West had been anticipating, such as massive hacking and attacks on critical infrastructure.

An official said the US believes Russia has been holding back on cutting communications on the ground — a tactic the West expected all along but has yet to come to fruition — because Russian military forces need that infrastructure to communicate with each other. .

As for the troops left on the border, Russia may have planned the attack in waves in an effort to wear down the Ukrainians with the first wave and then demolish them with a second wave of fresh troops, according to two sources familiar with the situation. intelligence information. It’s also possible, according to one such source, that Russia has simply moved cautiously after facing tougher-than-expected fighting.

At this time, according to officials, it is impossible to establish a timeline for how long the Ukrainian forces will be able to hold the Russians at the gates of Kyiv.

I can’t put a number [sobre cuánto tiempo durará Kyiv]said the senior Western intelligence official. “I can’t say it will be hours or days.”

“Even though the Ukrainians are putting up a tough defense, and a much better one than I think the Russians anticipated, there will come a time when they run out of ammunition. There will come a time when they run out of fuel and can’t move.” said this person. “We are aware of it and they are aware of it.”