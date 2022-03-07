US officials travel to Venezuela for Russia talks – sources | Univision World News

Those who advocate a negotiated solution, such as the International Crisis Group, have long been recommending the gradual lifting of sanctions in exchange for progress in reestablishing institutional government in Venezuela. “The current crisis offers an opportunity to break the deadlock, but Washington will need to be mindful of the danger that an agreement under these circumstances could allow the Venezuelan government to set aside opposition voices and consolidate the authoritarian regime,” said Phil Gunson, Crisis Group principal analyst for the Andean region.