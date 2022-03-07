US officials travel to Venezuela for Russia talks – sources | Univision World News

Senior US officials traveled to Venezuela on Saturday for talks with the government of Nicolas Maduro, exploring a possible deal to partially lift US oil sanctions in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the talks.
The secret trip is the highest-level US visit to Venezuela since Washington imposed sweeping sanctions on the Maduro regime in 2019 and appears to be part of a strategy to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin and counter soaring oil prices. gasoline that are driving inflation even higher in the United States.
The US officials, the Director of National Security for the Western Hemisphere in the White House, Juan González and Ambassador Jimmy Story, met with Maduro on Saturday, sources told Univisión Noticias. Neither government has made any official comment on the meeting.
The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
During a briefing on Friday, the White House told reporters that the Biden administration was “looking at ways to reduce the import of Russian oil, while also making sure that we are keeping global supply needs out there.”
Biden seeks bipartisan agreement to further sanction Russia
Bipartisan legislation is already being drafted in Congress. Some 80% of Americans believe the United States should stop buying Russian oil, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll on Friday.
But some Republicans strongly oppose any deal with Maduro. “Instead of producing more American oil, [Joe Biden] wants to replace the oil we bought from one murderous dictator with oil from another murderous dictator,” Florida Senator Marco Rubio tweeted Sunday.
Some countries in Europe are opposed to cutting off Putin’s oil and gas revenues because of their heavy dependence on Russia for their energy supply.
Russian oil accounts for only 5% of US oil imports (about 670,000 barrels a day), and a smaller amount of liquid natural gas, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
The allies in Europe, especially Germany and Italy, rely heavily on Russia for their energy. Germany relies on Russia for about 34% of its oil needs and two-thirds of its natural gas, which in turn accounts for 27% of all the energy it consumes, according to government figures.
In total, the European Union imported from Russia about 40% of its total natural gas consumption and 25% of its oil in 2021.
Pressures to close oil trade with Russia
Venezuela, which until just over a decade ago was one of the world’s largest oil and gas exporters, could serve as a potential alternative source of oil supply should Western nations decide to cut off Russian oil and gas exports. something that until now they have hesitated to do.
That would be a huge policy shift on both sides. The Biden administration has insisted it will not lift sanctions, including on Venezuela’s vital oil sector, unless Maduro takes concrete steps to hold free elections.
It would also be a dramatic change if Maduro took any action against the interests of the Kremlin. On February 25, Venezuela blamed the United States and NATO for the crisis in Ukraine, although it abstained in a United Nations vote condemning the Russian invasion.
In a phone call on March 1, Putin and Maduro discussed the situation in Ukraine and talked about increasing a strategic partnership between Russia and Venezuela, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the Kremlin.
Those who advocate a negotiated solution, such as the International Crisis Group, have long been recommending the gradual lifting of sanctions in exchange for progress in reestablishing institutional government in Venezuela. “The current crisis offers an opportunity to break the deadlock, but Washington will need to be mindful of the danger that an agreement under these circumstances could allow the Venezuelan government to set aside opposition voices and consolidate the authoritarian regime,” said Phil Gunson, Crisis Group principal analyst for the Andean region.
Russia helps Venezuela overcome Washington sanctions
Since he was sanctioned, Maduro has held power with the backing of Russia and other autocratic allies, including China, Cuba and Iran.
Venezuelan oil production far from being able to replace the loss of exports
In the short term, the lifting of oil sanctions on Venezuela “would not have any relevant effect on the world oil market, but it could perhaps help some US Gulf of Mexico refineries to substitute Russian oil imports,” Francis said. Monaldi, director of the Energy Program for Latin America at the Center for Energy Studies at Rice University.
Venezuela produces less than 800,000 barrels a day and has little remaining production potential, he said. Meanwhile, Russia produces 11 million barrels a day and exports more than 7 million bpd. “Therefore, additional production from Venezuela would be irrelevant to offsetting a major disruption to Russian exports,” she added.
The US broke diplomatic relations with Maduro and closed its embassy in Caracas in 2019, after accusing the authoritarian leader of electoral fraud.
The United States and a broad group of democratic countries considered Maduro’s re-election in 2018 a farce and instead recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido, then head of the National Assembly, as the country’s legitimate president.
The ‘Citgo 6’ as a possible piece of negotiation
One of the relatives of the detainees, known as the ‘Citgo 6’, told Univision Noticias that they have not been informed about the purpose of the visit to Caracas.
“They are still in jail. We haven’t heard anything about their release,” said Alirio Zambrano, who has two brothers in detention.
A former US Marine, Matthew Heath, was also arrested four months after a failed coup in May 2020, launched from Colombia and run in part by a Florida company called Silvercorp USA. The Maduro regime accuses him of being a spy and a terrorist and assures that he was caught carrying weapons and explosives.