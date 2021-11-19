US, over 30 scientists ask the FDA for documents on Pfizer vaccine, the agency’s response: “It will take 55 years”

A group of over thirty university professors and scientists including Yale, Harvard, Ucla and Brown, asked the government to share the data it relied on to authorize the Covid vaccine Pfizer-Biontech and they demanded under the 1967 Freedom of Information Act (Foia) requiring federal agencies to respond to inquiries within 20 business days. Requests of this type – Freedom of Information Act – are never quick and sometimes it is necessary to engage in legal battles not only in the US to obtain data and information. But the team of scientists got the answer that it will take 55 years as reported by the Reuters news agency that made the story known. That is, this is the time that the Food and Drug Administration (Fda), the agency for drugs, has proposed to the court to release the required documentation. The paradox is that if the federal judge agrees the plaintiffs, Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, will have access to the data in 2076. The lawyers of the Department of Justice representing the FDA claim that an enormous amount of material equal to 329 thousand pages is required.

The researchers believe that information could help reassure vaccine skeptics and make them understand that the vaccine is indeed “safe and effective and, therefore, boost confidence in the Pfizer vaccine” at a time when not only Europe, but also the United States is overwhelmed by the fourth wave of the Covid epidemic. The point is that according to the FDA the documents cannot be issued as they are. Because they need to be revised to obscure “Pfizer and BioNTech confidential business information and trade secrets and personal privacy information of patients who have participated in clinical trials.” The FDA then proposes to release 500 pages per month on an ongoing basis, noting that the subsidiary that will handle the review has only 10 employees and is currently processing about 400 other Foia requests.

Those who protect scientists, on the other hand, argue that their request should have the highest priority and that the FDA should release all material no later than March 3, 2022. “This 108-day period is the same time it takes for the FDA to review documents. reactive to the much more intricate task of authorizing Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine – the lawyers wrote – FOIA’s purpose is to ensure government transparency. It is difficult to imagine that there is a need for transparency more important than the immediate release of the documents on which the FDA relies to authorize a product that is now in demand from over 100 million Americans, or the loss of their career, income, military service status, and much worse “. The agency, the plaintiffs press, has 18,000 employees and a budget of $ 6 billion and “there is nothing more important than the licensing of this vaccine and the transparency of this vaccine.” Plaintiffs, including foreign professors from the UK, Germany, Denmark, Australia and Canada, are then able to evaluate the documents. The United States District Judge Mark Pittman has scheduled a scheduling conference for December 14 in Fort Worth to consider the timeline for processing documents.