US Patent and Trademark Office wins lawsuit against Barcardí and Cuba maintains ownership of Havana Club › Cuba › Granma

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) has defeated a lawsuit filed by rum maker Bacardi & Co. after the agency reaffirmed that Havana Club is Cuban property.

According to local media, the lawsuit was filed last December before a federal court in Virginia because the PTO renewed Cuba’s rights to the Havana Club rum brand, produced by Cubaexport and the subject of a prolonged legal battle.

According to Bacardi & Co, the grant was illegal because the patent registration was due to expire after it failed to obtain a license from the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control in 2006.

The justice of the northern country determined this Thursday that Bacardi could not directly sue the PTO for its decision, for which it dismissed the petition.

The legal representative of the liquor giant, Michael Lynch, shortly after the news broke, stated that the company is disappointed and is considering an appeal, since this ruling will prevent it from registering its own Havana Club brand.

The founders of Bacardi, based in Bermuda, left the Caribbean island after the triumph of the Revolution, on January 1, 1959.

Source: Latin Press