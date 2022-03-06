US prepares for post-COVID hybrid work scheme

If you build a new office building, will your employees come to work in it?

Many companies in the United States hope so, because they believe that working in person is better for collaboration and for training young employees. So while most employees are still working from home, some companies are willing to spend big on modern headquarters.

The companies acknowledge that there is room for offices despite the fact that they plan to resort to a hybrid scheme: giving workers more flexibility to work from home, which in turn could save them costs by limiting their real estate space.

In an indication of how committed companies are to retaining offices, 57% of the more than 2,300 office projects architectural giant Gensler is now undertaking were started last year, amid the pandemic, but as they build, Companies are modifying their designs to reflect that offices could become the places employees visit most to collaborate, rather than places where they work all day, every day.

Jordan Goldstein, co-managing director of Gensler, said companies are prioritizing more meeting rooms with the technology needed for remote and in-person participants, as well as much more flexible space for employees to choose where to work within the office.

The Mutual of Omaha firm plans to build a new headquarters in its namesake town in Nebraska, a building that could end up being the tallest in the state, but the insurance company says plans for the new building reflect its dedication to flexible working. The company has 4,000 employees in the Omaha metro area, but plans a building with capacity for only 2,200 to 2,500 in one day, spokesman Jim Nolan said.

“The only way this works is by embracing remote and hybrid work,” he said.

The number of people working from home is clearly on the rise because many companies realized during the pandemic that it could be done.

The Society for Human Resource Management estimates that the total number of workers in the United States who will telecommute will double to about 36 million by 2025, but the CEO of that industry group, Johnny C. Taylor, said that will represent just over 20% of the workforce. The other 80% will work in offices at least part of the time.

Another survey last year by the CBRE Group, the world’s largest commercial real estate services firm, showed that 87% of large companies planned to use a hybrid schedule after the pandemic, with workers in offices part of the time.

Separate SHRM and Gensler surveys conducted last fall indicated that more than half of workers wanted to return to the office at least one day a week.

However, companies have so far been slow to bring their employees back.

An average of 36.8% of the workforce was back in the office during the fourth week of February in 10 large US cities monitored by Kastle Systems, which tracks the use of building access cards. That number has been rising since January, when it fell to 23% during the wave of the omicron variant.

Mutual of Omaha CEO James Blackledge said bringing people back into offices at least periodically will spur productivity and creativity, and that having a modern $433 million tower should help the company attract new employees. In addition, the new offices will be smaller than Mutual’s current complex, but the final size will be determined later in the process.

Elsewhere, two major projects already underway are Walmart’s new offices in Bentonville, Arkansas; and the New York offices of JP Morgan Chase.

Walmart says it needed new offices before the pandemic because it is currently spending tens of millions of dollars each year maintaining an outdated network of more than 20 offices in northwest Arkansas for its administrative and support staff.

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the rise in work from home could mean the company will only need space for six out of 10 employees because bureaus will be shared, but the firm remains committed to a new office building for 12,000 to 14,000 employees, because many of the tasks will still have to be done in person.

Deluxe, the company once known primarily for printing checks and now processing nearly $3 trillion in payments a year, invested $12.2 million during the pandemic in a new Minneapolis headquarters that opened in the fall. When they return this month more regularly, employees will be more there than working from home, but the new building is less than a third the size of the old one. Deluxe cut its real estate in half nationally, reflecting its current needs, with more people working from home.

Deluxe CEO Barry McCarthy acknowledges that each employee can do some of their work from home, but says coming together and being able to work as a team is a more important element.

“There are very, very few jobs that are just individual contribution jobs with little or no required interaction from others,” he said.

McCarthy, like many CEOs, finds office work best for coaching and mentoring young employees because they get to observe, interact with, and get immediate feedback on their more experienced colleagues.

The 100 employees at the headquarters of shoe and apparel maker Merrell moved into a new office in January in Rockford, Michigan. The project was started before the pandemic hit, but CEO Chris Hufnagel said the company adapted the plan once it became clear that many employees would continue to work from home, at least some of the time. Hufnagel says he believes offices will be “the epicenter” of the company’s work. “I think everyone realizes that there are parts of our work that we do better when we’re together,” he said.

There are also companies that largely plan to ditch their offices in favor of remote work, but even those firms could maintain a small office presence.

Intradiem CEO Matt McConnell says the software company had its best year financially in 2021 and lost nothing while its 150 employees and 75 contractors were all working from home. After consulting with its employees, the company switched to a remote work plan and will let its current office lease expire at the end of 2022. “It’s a huge, empty space that no one uses. There is no point in holding it back,” he stated.

However, Alpharetta, Ga.-based Intradiem will most likely maintain a smaller headquarters for its tech support staff, which prepares equipment to ship to employees at home. The company will encourage teams to occasionally meet in person. It could also rent space in shared offices managed by WeWork around the country.

Interface, a modular flooring maker, only opened new offices in 2018, but the pandemic has caused it to spend $400,000 on remodeling and invest in new technology and furniture to accommodate the fact that employees are only in the offices part of the time.

Darbey Gracey, director of workplace strategies for Interface, said she knows the 175 workers at headquarters won’t miss the commute in Atlanta traffic, but the company has asked them to return at least partially.

“We think a big part of culture comes from being able to sit down and have a coffee or have a session with a teammate, just meeting in person and being able to see the body gestures. We think there is a lot of value in it and it is something that we strongly defend, ”she assured.