US President Joe Biden told all US citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately

US President Joe Biden on Thursday advised all US citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately because the situation, he said, “could become unstable quickly.” Also on Thursday, the US State Department advised American citizens in Ukraine to leave, citing the heavy consequences that a war unleashed by the Russian invasion would have on the regular service of the American consulate in Ukraine, which should deal with the evacuation of American citizens.

Responding to a reporter’s question, Biden said that in no case would the US send troops to Ukraine, because in that case the conflict would turn into a direct confrontation between Russia and the US, and would effectively become a “world war”.

On Thursday, on the border between Belarus and Ukraine, 10 days of joint exercises of Russian and Belarusian soldiers also began. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and for weeks it appears to have been threatening an invasion.

– Read also: A joint exercise of Russian and Belarusian soldiers began on the Ukrainian border