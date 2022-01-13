US, producer prices run at + 9.7%. Stocks Rising By Investing.com



Investing.com – In the aftermath, the inflation rush in the US confirmed this, with several Fed members stressing the need to contain prices.

PPI was up 9.7% yoy in November, below the Investing.com consensus of +9.8 but up from + 9.6% in October, with the core index accelerating to + 8.3% (+ 8.0% expected). On a monthly basis, the figure rose by 0.2%, less than the + 0.5% expected and slowing down from + 1% the previous month, while the core component recorded growth of 0.4%.

The MoM figure recorded the lowest reading since November 2020, but for analysts at Oxford Economics “it is too early to claim victory over inflation”. “The persistent supply disruptions will drive producer prices to record highs again in the near term, mainly due to a rapidly spreading Omicron variant that will fuel inflationary pressures,” they say from the British center.

For experts, this afternoon’s PPI adds to “a growing body of evidence that the Fed will initiate a rate hike in March and face a mid-year budget cut.”

After yesterday’s consumer inflation, which rose to + 7% in December, several Fed members signaled the need to intervene to curb a fallout on the economic recovery. Among these, the words of Patrick Harker, chairman of the Philadelphia Fed, made noise, according to which the Fed “could start raising interest rates from their current level near zero as early as March” and could increase the costs of borrowing ” for the whole of 2022 “.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Harker then said he was in favor of more than 3 rate hikes during the year, while Deputy Governor Brainard stressed that the bank’s priority is to bring inflation back “to the 2 level. % “.

Another ‘highlight’ of the day was the data, which increased to 230 thousand compared to the forecast of 200 thousand, due to the Covid restrictions imposed by the White House on travel and education. However, requests for subsidies remain below the pre-pandemic level, suggesting the recovery of the labor market towards the Fed’s target.

As in Wednesday’s session, the main Wall Street lists are trading higher with, and gaining between 0.2% and 0.4%, while the advanced + 0.7%.

“If earnings season provides a valid distraction for investors, the uncertain environment for interest rates and inflation will keep the market at attention,” Oanda analysts wrote in a statement.