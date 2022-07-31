US promises Russia will pay for the deaths of 50 Ukrainian prisoners

Washington – The secretary of the United States Department of State, Anthony Blinken, conveyed to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, his condolences on the death of 50 Ukrainian prisoners in a prison in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and promised that Washington will make Russia be held accountable for its “atrocities”.

The conversation between Blinken and Kuleba took place yesterday, Friday, after the attack on the prison, located in the town of Yelenovka (also known as Olenivka, in Ukrainian) became known, the spokesman for the Department of Condition, ned price.

During the call, according to Price, Blinken “reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to hold Russia accountable for the atrocities its forces have committed against the people of Ukraine.”

The attack produced 40 deaths, according to Ukrainian estimates; although both Washington and Moscow put the number of prisoners who lost their lives at 50.

Ukraine blames mercenaries of the Russian private military company Wagner. In the meantime, Russia and the pro-Russian separatists blame kyiv and Washington by assuring that the attack was carried out with HIMARS missiles supplied by the United States to the Ukrainian Army.

Ukraine has asked the United Nations (UN) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to send a mission to Donetsk to investigate the attack.

The US State Department limited itself to blaming Russia in its statement and did not go into whether the operation was orchestrated by Wagner.

Blinken also spoke yesterday, Friday, by phone with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrovin his first contact since the beginning of the conflict and asked him to accept his proposal to release the two Americans detained in Russia, Brittney Griner Y Paul Whelan.

According to the State Department, Blinken gave Kuleba details of his call with Lavrov and underscored the United States’ “unwavering support” for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Blinken also conveyed to Kuleba his hope that the agreement between Ukraine and Russia to end the blockade of wheat grains that are stored in Ukraine will be fulfilled soon, in order to guarantee the global flow of grain and avoid famines.