US Proposes Changing Public Charge Rules That Apply to Permanent Residency Applicants – NBC 7 Miami (51)

WASHINGTON—The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is proposing to modify the regulations that govern admission or permanent residence in the United States so that it is consistent with the values ​​of the country.

“The 2019 public charge rule was not consistent with our nation’s values,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

“Under this proposed rule, we will return to the historical understanding of the term ‘public charge,’ and individuals will not be penalized for choosing to access health benefits and other supplemental government services available to them.”

The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would regulate how DHS applies the public charge ground of inadmissibility will be published in the Federal Register in the coming days.

In 2019, the previous government expanded the interpretation of the term “public charge” and the types of public benefits considered.

Now, with the 2019 public charge rule overturned, DHS is promoting an open and fair rule system to establish new regulation, it says in a statement.

Under the proposed rule, it seeks to move from defining the “likelihood of becoming a public charge at any time” to the “likelihood of relying primarily on the government for your livelihood.”

Consistent with longstanding practice, the proposal would consider the following public benefits when making a public charge inadmissibility determination:

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Cash assistance for income maintenance under the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program

State, tribal, territorial, and local cash assistance for income maintenance

Long-term institutionalization at government expense

DHS proposes that non-cash benefits such as food and nutrition assistance programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Children’s Health Insurance Program, most Medicaid benefits, be disregarded. (except long-term institutionalization by the government), housing benefits, and transportation vouchers.

Also, it would not consider disaster assistance received under the Stafford Act; pandemic assistance; benefits received through a tax credit or deduction; o Social Security, government pensions, or other benefits earned.

By law, many categories of noncitizens are exempt from the public charge ground of inadmissibility and would not be subject to the proposed rule.

Some of these categories are refugees, asylees, noncitizens applying for or re-registering for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), special immigrant juveniles, T and U nonimmigrants, and self-petitioners under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

Under the proposed rule, if a noncitizen received public benefits while in an immigration category that is exempt from the public charge ground of inadmissibility, DHS would not consider the noncitizen’s past receipt of those benefits. is not a citizen as part of any future public charge determination.

The proposed rule will have a 60-day public comment period beginning on the date specified in the next Federal Register publication.