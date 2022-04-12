US pulls consular staff out of Shanghai over COVID outbreak | World

BEIJING (AP) — The United States has ordered non-essential government personnel to leave Shanghai, which is under a strict quarantine to contain an outbreak of COVID-19.

Many of the city’s 26 million residents have been confined to their homes for up to three weeks, part of the Chinese government’s “zero COVID” strategy, which combats outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing.

But people in lockdown have described an increasingly desperate situation, with families unable to leave their homes or get food and essentials, while people who test positive for coronavirus are forced to quarantine in mass centers, in conditions sometimes described. as unhygienic and overcrowded.

Authorities said Tuesday that another 23,342 people in Shanghai had tested positive for the virus in the previous 24 hours, of whom only 994 showed symptoms. Infections have exceeded 200,000 in the latest wave, although no deaths have been reported.

The US State Department said the order announced Monday night updated the “authorized” departure notice issued last week, which allowed voluntary departure. The new order affects all US government employees who are not emergency personnel at the Shanghai consulate and their families. Consular officers will continue to work at the consulate.

In its announcement, the Department attributed its change in position to the fact that it would be better to reduce the number of employees and family members, as well as operations in the city “in the face of changing circumstances” on the ground.

The State Department also made recommendations to Americans in Shanghai, such as making sure they have “sufficient stocks of money, medication, food and other necessary items for their family in case of sudden restrictions or quarantines.”

The Chinese government and media, controlled by the entire state, are increasingly defensive in the face of complaints about COVID-19 prevention measures.

Beijing angrily greeted last week’s voluntary departure recommendation. Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said China was “hugely unhappy and strongly opposed to the US side’s baseless accusation of China’s handling of the epidemic.”

In that first statement, the State Department recommended that Americans reconsider traveling to China due to the “arbitrary application” of local laws and restrictions against COVID-19, especially in Hong Kong, Jilin province and Shanghai. The US authorities mentioned a risk of “separation of parents and children”.

Despite that and indications that the strict policy is mandated by Xi Jinping, leader of the Communist Party, which rules the country, China has rejected any suggestion that its strategy is political in nature. Xi has demanded prioritizing social stability ahead of a crucial party congress this year, at which he is expected to take up an unprecedented third term as party leader.

Local authorities in Shanghai say they have guaranteed daily supplies for residents, following complaints about deliveries of food and other essentials.

The city said it would gradually lift restrictions in neighborhoods where no new infections had been reported in the past two weeks. People could move around their districts but not gather in groups. Others would remain confined to smaller neighborhoods.