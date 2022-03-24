US Quietly Plans Possible Responses Against Russia in Ukraine

Russian war in Ukraine: one month from the start 5:05

(CNN) — Four days after Russia invaded Ukraine, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan authorized a team of officials to quietly map out possible ways the United States could respond if Russian President Vladimir Putin took action. extreme, including the deployment of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons, a senior administration official told CNN.

The group, known internally as Tiger Team, is a new version of the one that came together last fall when it appeared that Russia was preparing to invade Ukraine. Now, a month after the invasion of Ukraine, this group meets several times a week to discuss how the United States might respond if Russia were to carry out a biological weapons attack, invade NATO territory, attack American convoys, or any other step Putin might take given his clear frustration with Russia’s lack of progress in Ukraine.

These national security officials are focused on what they can plan for the next three months, the official said. The New York Times first reported details of the preparation.

The Tiger Team focuses on creating contingency plans for various scenarios, including the potential use of chemical or biological weapons by Russia, attacks on US convoys providing military assistance, disruptions to global food supply chains, and the growing food crisis. of refugees.

The National Security Council has also created another strategy group that will work with them to conduct a longer-term examination of possible major geopolitical changes due to the Russian invasion. The strategy group is working to monitor and mitigate risks, while considering how to promote and defend US interests, the official said.

Before leaving for Brussels, Biden warned that the threat of Putin carrying out a chemical weapons attack in Ukraine was “real.” That will be discussed when he meets with allies Thursday at a series of summits devoted to the invasion of Ukraine.

In Brussels, the leaders will also have to face another threat from Putin: deploying his arsenal of nuclear weapons.

The possible plans of Russia in Ukraine

In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, repeatedly refused to rule out that Russia would consider using nuclear weapons.

Asked under what conditions Putin would use Russia’s nuclear capability, Peskov replied: “If it is an existential threat to our country, then it can be.”

The United States condemned Peskov’s “dangerous” comments. “This is not the way a responsible nuclear power should act,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.

Putin has previously hinted at the use of nuclear weapons against nations he saw as a threat to Russia. In February, he said in a televised statement: “No matter who tries to stand in our way or, moreover, who creates threats to our country and our people. They must know that Russia will respond immediately and the consequences will be such as they have never seen.” throughout its history.”

Any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be flatly unacceptable and would “totally change the nature of the conflict” in Ukraine, NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday. Speaking ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, the NATO chief warned that the use of chemical weapons would be a “flagrant violation of international law and have far-reaching consequences.”

Stoltenberg accused China of providing political support and “spreading blatant lies and disinformation,” saying Beijing’s role in the invasion would be addressed at the summit.

“Beijing has joined Moscow in questioning the right of independent nations to choose their own path. The alliance is concerned that China may provide material support to the Russian invasion,” Stoltenberg said.

The NATO secretary warned that decisions made at Friday’s summit will have “far-reaching implications.”