US rapper A$AP Rocky charged in 2021 shooting

Suspected of having slightly injured a man by having shot him twice, A$AP Rocky must appear this Wednesday in a Los Angeles court.

American rapper A$AP Rocky, companion of Rihanna, has been charged for his role in a shooting last November in Hollywood, authorities in Los Angeles, California announced on Monday.

Real name Rakim Mayers, the 33-year-old musician is facing two counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon, according to the Los Angeles district attorney’s office.

Sentenced in 2019 for violence

He is suspected of pointing his gun at a former friend during an argument last November, then later shooting him twice, inflicting a “minor injury” according to police.

The rapper was arrested in April at Los Angeles airport when he got off a private jet from Barbados, where his girlfriend Rihanna is from and with whom he had a child in May. Rihanna, huge star at the origin of the tubes Diamonds and Umbrellais “the love of my life” and “the only one”, had entrusted the singer to the magazine GQ in may 2021.

A$AP Rocky was sentenced in August 2019 to a suspended prison sentence for violence after a brawl in Stockholm.