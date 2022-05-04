US reiterates recommendation to wear a mask on planes
May 03, 2022 – 15:05
The CDC reiterated the order that everyone age 2 and older must wear a mask on public transportation, airports, and train stations.
NEW YORK – US health authorities on Tuesday reiterated their recommendation that everyone wear masks on planes, trains and buses to curb the spread of the coronavirus, despite a judge’s ruling lifting the obligation.
All persons 2 years of age or older must wear a face covering in the transport public, including at airports and train stations, recommended the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC for its acronym in English), citing current rates of contagion and projections about future trends.
For months, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) enforced the requirement that both passengers and their staff carry the mask.
The government repeatedly extended the mandate, with the most recent one set to expire on May 3. But a federal judge in Florida struck down the rule on April 18. That same day the TSA warned that it would no longer make the mandatory measure.
The CDC asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision, and the department did so. On Tuesday, CDC officials declined to comment on the status of that appeal. Justice Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
SOURCE: With AP information