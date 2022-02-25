US relaxes mask orders

Most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students in schools, can safely stop wearing masks in many circumstances, according to new guidelines announced Friday by health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) outlined a new set of metrics for communities where COVID-19 is reducing its presence, with less focus on test results and more what happens in hospitals.

The new system dramatically changes the CDC’s risk map, putting more than 70% of the US population in counties where the coronavirus poses a low or moderate threat to hospitals. Those are the people who can stop wearing masks, the agency said.

The CDC continues to recommend that people, including children, wear masks where the risk of COVID-19 is high. That is the situation in approximately 37% of the counties, where 28% of the population lives.

The new recommendations do not change the requirement to wear masks on public transport and at airports and train and bus stations. CDC guidelines for other indoor sites are non-binding, meaning cities and institutions even in low-risk areas can set their own rules. And the agency says that people with symptoms of COVID-19 who test positive should not stop wearing masks.

But since the protection offered by immunity is on the rise — from both vaccinations and infection — the overall risk of severe symptoms is now generally lower, the CDC said.

“Everyone can wear masks whenever it makes them feel more protected,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a news conference. “We want to make sure that our hospitals are okay and that people aren’t coming in with severe symptoms… Anyone can go to the CDC portal, find the volume of disease in their community, and make a decision.”

The new policy comes at a time when the Biden administration is focusing on preventing serious illness and deaths from COVID-19, rather than infections, as part of a strategy adjustment for a new “phase ” of the response as the virus becomes endemic.