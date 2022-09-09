US relaxes public charge rule for immigrants

The government of President Joe Biden issued this Thursday a new regulation to relax the rule of “public charge” —which denies permanent residence to applicants likely to depend on public assistance for their subsistence—, which would reduce the number of those affected by this provision.

The new rules “ensure fair and humane treatment to immigrants and their family members who are U.S. citizens,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

The change is part of Biden’s promises to undo policies of the Donald Trump Administration (2017-2021), which in 2019 added new restrictions for immigrants who use or may use public assistance services in the future — such as food stamps or housing subsidy—and that created fear in the immigrant community.

In a statement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) he maintained that the measure “restores the historical notion of ‘public charge‘ that was in place for decades until the previous government started considering benefits such as Medicaid and food aid in assessing whether someone was eligible (for legal residency).”

According to the rules announced today, a foreigner cannot be denied admission or permanent residence because it is estimated that, due to their economic situation, they could depend on the Government for their subsistence.

DHS clarified that it will not consider benefits received by other family members in public charge determinations.

It will also not consider the receipt of certain non-monetary benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Medicaid public health program, housing benefits and any benefits related to vaccinations or tests for communicable diseases, among others.

The new rules “provide clarity and consistency to non-citizens on how DHS will administer the ground of inadmissibility for public charge“, highlighted the Department.

Migration Policy Institute analysts Jonathan Beier and Essey Workie said the new rules “are unlikely to allay fears in communities immigrantsunless they are accompanied by a robust education plan.

For her part, the director of the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), Ur M. Jaddou, warned that “there is still much to be done to overcome confusion and fear.”

He added that work will continue to “eliminate excessive burdens in the application process” for residence. EFE