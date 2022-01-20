US: Republicans block laws to defend voting rights, Biden disappointed – North America

The American Republicans in the Senate block the provision for the defense of the right to vote which contains the provisions of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. strengthen voting rights after the squeezes decided in several conservative US states. The senators who voted in favor of the measure were 49, those against 51. The green light would have required 60 yes.

The rejection of the provision in defense of voting rights in the Senate should push the Democrats to ask for a change in the rules of obstructionism to get the measure approved. The leader of the Democrats in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, could soon be asking for a change in ‘filibustering’, lowering the necessary votes for the green light to the provision to 51 instead of 60. The debate on Schumer’s proposal should be followed by the vote which, in all probability, will fail: the dem do not have the numbers to change the rules given the opposition of senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

Joe Biden said he was “deeply disappointed” by the fact that the US Senate ditched his electoral reform, in which the US president had promised to protect access to the polls for African Americans. “I am deeply disappointed that the Senate has failed to defend our democracy. I am disappointed, but I am not discouraged,” the Democratic leader said on Twitter immediately after the upper house vote.