US resumes visa services in Havana

US Embassy in Cuba will provide limited services 2:04

(CNN) — The State Department is resuming some visa services in Havana, Cuba, years after halting those services in 2018 because US diplomats fell ill with a mysterious illness that became known as Havana syndrome, it told reporters Thursday. State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter.

Porter did not detail what steps have been taken to ensure diplomats returning to Havana are safe after the city was the first place U.S. diplomats reported incidents of Havana syndrome.

“It goes without saying that our top priority is the safety of all of our people, and I would also say that we, our goal is to work with the embassy in Georgetown in Guyana, will continue to be the priority, the primary location for processing applications for Cuban immigrant visa, and we will begin, when we begin, limited immigrant visa processing at the Embassy in Havana, we will also work with the National Visa Center to schedule a limited number of immigrant visa appointments for applicants whose information is documented complete,” Porter said.