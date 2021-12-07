US-Russia summit on the Ukrainian crisis, Biden connected with Putin from the military hall. The Kremlin: «It will last as long as necessary» – The video

“Glad to see you again.” The virtual summit between US presidents Joe Biden and Russian president Vladimir Putin has begun. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said the talks will last “as long as necessary”, given the importance of the confrontation. Biden speaks from the Situation room, an ultra-safe room in the basement of the West Wing, where the US administration pilots all the most delicate interventions, including military ones, such as the blitz against Osama Bin Laden. The hall is off limits for the print. At the end of the meeting, the White House assured that Biden will call the French, German, British and Italian leaders Mario Draghi. The main topic of the summit is the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, following the dispatch of Russian military forces to the border. From what is learned, the US president should expose Putin what sanctions and what actions the United States could take if Russia decides to invade the country, which the US has an interest in defending as a sovereign state. In addition to this, Putin and Biden will also discuss hot topics such as cybersecurity and the construction of gas pipelines that connect Russia to the European Union. The US president was a strong opponent of Nord Stream 2, the gas pipeline that connects Russia to Germany.

