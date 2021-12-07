US-Russia summit, two hours of face to face on the Ukrainian crisis. The White House: «Biden threatened new sanctions» – The video

“Glad to see you again.” Thus began the virtual summit between American President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and ended later two hours and five minutes with a threat of US sanctions against Russia. According to what was released by the White House, the US president would have expressed “deep concerns” over the escalation of Russian forces around Ukraine, a country that the US has an interest in defending as a sovereign state. Biden also allegedly “made it clear” that the United States and its European allies “will respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of a military escalation.”

Biden spoke to Putin since Situation room, an ultra-safe room in the basement of the West Wing, where the US administration pilots all the most delicate interventions, including military ones, such as the blitz against Osama Bin Laden. The hall was off limits for the print. From what has emerged so far, the US does not believe that Putin has already decided whether or not to invade Ukraine. Biden, however, has already reported the outcome of the summit to the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Great Britain. In addition to the crisis in Ukraine, Putin and Biden would also discuss hot topics such as cybersecurity, joint work on regional issues (such as Iran) and the construction of gas pipelines linking Russia to the European Union. The US president was a strong opponent of Nord Stream 2, the gas pipeline that connects Russia to Germany.

Read also: