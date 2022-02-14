US-Russian skirmishes in the Kuril Islands, between a submarine and a ship

Not only Ukraine, between Russia and the United States there is also a military incident in the Pacific, around the Kuril Islands disputed between Moscow and Tokyo

A Moscow navy ship “chased” a US submarine from Russian waters of the Kuril Islands in the Pacific after the submarine ignored Russian orders to bring it up, the news agency reported. Interfax citing the Ministry of Defense.

Russia accused the United States of breaking international law and creating a threat to national security, which came at a time of high tension between Moscow and Washington over the rise of Russian military forces on the Ukrainian border. .

There was no immediate comment from the United States. Instead, according to what was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, the crew of the frigate “Marshal ShaposhnikovUsed “matching means” to get the submarine out of those waters – probably they were launching ASW charges, to which the US unit dropped countermeasures.

The submarine – a SSN Virginia classi.e. a nuclear-powered attack submarine – was spotted near the Kurils on Saturday morning (the statement said at 10:40 local time), while Russia was conducting naval exercises with the Pacific Fleet, and was ordered to emerge immediately.

The Kurils (Italianization of what in Russian are Kuril’skie ostrova and in Japanese Chishima rectō) are located between Kamčatka and the island of Hokkaido and act as a barrier that closes part of the Ochostk Sea to the Pacific. Of the archipelago, Japan claims the four southernmost islands, which Tokyo defines as the “Northern Territories”. The Russian-Japanese dispute has lasted for many years, has had dramatic episodes such as that of the accidentally shooting down of Korean Airlines flight KE007, and after some progress it has now stalled for contingent reasons. Washington is on the Japanese side of the matter, and the US Navy’s presence in those waters serves to block certain Russian claims.

Moscow said the order sent by Shaposhnikov was ignored by the American crew, leading the Russian frigate to take an unspecified action to make it go away. “The United States submarine […] it left Russian territorial waters at full speed, ”the Moscow ministry said.

A few hours after the incident, the Russian defense minister spoke by phone with his US counterpart, while the US and other Western nations warned that the war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment. Also today, the American president Joe Biden and Russian Vladimir Putin they talked for an hour to look for forms of de-escalation of a crisis that affects various dossiers.