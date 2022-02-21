US says Russia has ‘kill list’ if it invades Ukraine

Russian Security Council meets for Ukraine 1:16

(CNN) — The United States informed the United Nations’ top human rights official in writing that it has “credible information” that Russian forces have an “assassination list” in which they identify Ukrainians “to kill or send to camps” if it occurs. an invasion of Ukraine and subsequent occupation.

“Disturbing information recently obtained by the United States indicates that human rights violations and abuses are being planned following a new invasion,” said Ambassador Bathsheba Nell Crocker, US representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva. , in a letter addressed to Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“These acts, which in previous Russian operations have included targeted assassinations, kidnappings/enforced disappearances, unjust detentions and the use of torture, are likely to target those who oppose Russian actions, including Russian and Belarusian dissidents exiled in Ukraine. , journalists and anti-corruption activists, and vulnerable populations, such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ people,” says the letter, first reported by Washington Post and that got CNN.

“Specifically, we have credible information indicating that Russian forces are creating lists of Ukrainians identified to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation. We also have credible information that Russian forces are likely to use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or to otherwise counter peaceful exercises in perceived resistance by the civilian population,” the letter says.

The letter does not say how the United States obtained the information. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights confirmed that it had received the message.

Crocker added that the purpose of sharing this information with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights was to give “an early warning that a new Russian invasion of Ukraine could create a human rights catastrophe.” He said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised these concerns with the Security Council on February 17.

“In particular, he stated that the United States has information indicating that Russia will target specific groups of Ukrainians,” Crocker added.

The Kremlin on Monday denied the existence of a list of assassinations, calling it “absolute fiction.”

“This is an absolute hoax, it’s a lie,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN. Pressed on whether he is aware of the existence of such a list, Peskov said: “I know this is absolute fiction, there is no such list, it is fake news.”

CNN reported Friday that multiple U.S. and Western government officials confirmed to CNN that the United States has intelligence that Russia has drawn up lists of current political figures it would target for elimination should it invade Ukraine and topple Russia. to the current Kyiv government.

Sources familiar with the intelligence said the target lists are part of Russian planning to replace the current administration in Kyiv with a more Russia-friendly government, reinforcing an earlier British government disclosure identifying pro-Moscow figures it said would Russia planned to install.

The most likely outcome for those politicians and public figures Moscow has targeted for removal should Kyiv fall, these sources told CNN, is jail or assassination.

CNN has not seen the underlying intelligence intercepts or documents naming the targets or alleged collaborators and their alleged positions in a pro-Russian administration.

Blinken said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” over the weekend that the United States would continue to support the Ukrainians if there is an invasion and a Ukrainian insurgency continues to fight.

“(President Joe Biden) said that in the event of an invasion, we will double down on our support for Ukraine, and that means in terms of security assistance, economic assistance, diplomatic assistance, political assistance, humanitarian assistance, you name it,” he said. Blinken.

With information from Chandelis Duster, Zeena Saifi, and Bear Hutchison.