US schools lift mask mandate

Major school districts across the United States are allowing students to enter classrooms without masks for the first time in nearly two years, scrapping rules that have sparked intense feuds between educators, school boards and parents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York City on Monday became the latest school district to eliminate the mask requirement, and Philadelphia is poised to lift its mandate on Wednesday, joining other major cities including Houston and Dallas and several states that have taken similar steps in the last week. Chicago schools will end the obligation to wear a mask next Monday.

Parents, teachers and school principals face a difficult balancing act in applying the new provisions. Some families are delighted that their children no longer have to wear a mask, while others are reluctant and ask their children to continue to wear a face covering for now. Teachers and principals have to manage as best they can in the middle of both positions.

In Anchorage, Alaska, School Supervisor Deena Bishop says the lifting of the mandate at the city’s nearly 100 public schools last week was a relief after months of acrimony, though there were some hiccups.

Bishop says he’s heard of a handful of comments teachers have inadvertently made that “didn’t go down well” with students or their parents, like one teacher who singled out a little boy whose parents decided he should stay wearing a mask, and another who made a student feel guilty about his decision not to wear one.

He said the cases served as “teachable moments” to remind staff that “a decision is a decision and that we have to respect that home’s choice.”

“There was a lot of angst, a lot of disputes in the city about wearing or not wearing masks,” Bishop said. “So I’m glad we eliminated that battle. All of that has settled down, and now we can get back to focusing on learning.”

The decline in the number of infections and new federal health guidelines have caused most states that continue to require the use of masks in schools to stop doing so.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued new guidelines stating that most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students, can do without. of masks safely.

However, those who doubt the wisdom of ending the use of masks in schools often point to the low rates of childhood vaccinations among American children. According to the CDC, only about a quarter of children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and about 58% of children ages 12 to 17 are vaccinated.

Associated Press writer Robert Bumsted contributed to this report. Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut.