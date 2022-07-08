US Secret Service director steps down over Snapchat

The director of the US Secret Service. -body in charge of protecting, among others, the president of the country-James Murray, announced this Thursday that he will leave the position at the end of the month, and the local press revealed that he will go to work for the social network company Snapchat.

In a statement, the Secret Service indicated that Murray will retire from the body on July 30 after 27 years of service, three of them as director since he was appointed to that position in May 2019 by then President Donald Trump (2017- 2021).

The newspaper The Washington Post quoted an anonymous source from the US Department of Homeland Security according to which Murray had already accepted a security position at Snap, the company that owns Snapchat.

In a statement, the country’s president, Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill, said they were “incredibly grateful” for the service that Murray has provided protecting them in recent years and assured that “it represents the meaning of putting duty above of oneself”.

For her part, the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, said at a press conference that Murray’s departure has been in the works for months and that it has nothing to do with the controversy that has surrounded the Secret Service in recent days in in relation to his performance on the day of January 6, 2021.

Last week, a former White House employee during the previous administration told the committee investigating the assault on Capitol Hill that Trump ordered his limousine driver to go to Congress and that when he refused, the then president tried to gain control of the steering wheel.

Anonymous sources have been denying this fact to the press since the moment of the statement and assure that the Secret Service is in a position to give testimony under oath denying what the former employee told, something that for the moment has not happened.