US seizes $ 3.6 billion worth of stolen Bitcoins (2) – Cryptocurrency news

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, FEB 08 – In addition to the kidnapping, the American authorities arrested a couple, Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan, who wanted to launder almost 120,000 Bitcoins stolen during the hacker attack on the Bitfinex platform in 2016. The stolen Bitcoins were transferred to Lichtenstein’s e-wallet. For the Department of Justice this is a record seizure. “Cryptocurrencies are not a refuge for criminals,” say the American authorities, explaining that the attempt to launder Bitcoins did not work despite the couple having created a “maze of cryptocurrency transactions. Thanks to the meticulous work of law enforcement” have been exposed. Bitfinex had initially offered a reward of hundreds of millions of dollars to anyone who offered information to recover the Bitcoins. It is unclear whether the reward played a role in the kidnapping. (HANDLE).

REPRODUCTION RESERVED © Copyright ANSA

Get the embed code

