US seizes half a million dollars that were stolen by suspected North Korean hackers

The US Department of Justice has seized half a million dollars worth of bitcoin from suspected North Korean hackers.

Hackers attacked healthcare providers with a new variety of ransomware -software to hijack data- and extorted a various organizations.

The rare and successful seizure comes as US authorities warn that North Korea is becoming a major ransomware threat.

At a conference Tuesday, Assistant Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco praised an unnamed Kansas hospital for alert early to the FBI about the attack.

