US sells 3 warships to Greece, new slap in the face of France- Corriere.it

from Paolo Foschi

The contract worth 9.4 billion dollars also includes the supply of missile systems for other naval units in Athens and comes after the case of submarines in Australia

After the case of the Anglo-American submarines bought from Australia with a decision that deeply irritated Paris, now there is a risk of triggering new tensions between Washington and Paris, but this time it could also end up in the middle Turkey. In fact, the United States has announced a military agreement with Greece worth 9.4 billion dollars, which includes – among the various parties – the sale of three frigates built by Lockheed Martin (6.9 billion on the total order): these are combat ships derived from the LCS, produced in the USA in collaboration with the American branch of Fincantieri. I am multi-role naval units, with radar, missiles and artillery to operate in the coastal waters of the archipelagos in front of Turkey or to act on the high seas. The remainder of the order is aimed at modernizing four Meko 200 frigates, which will be equipped with electronic systems similar to those of the new ships purchased in the United States.

The sale will enhance Greek capabilities to counter present and future threats through a naval deterrent capable of protecting maritime interests and infrastructure in support of its strategic position on NATO’s southern flank. a statement from the State Department explained, the contract does not alter the military balance in the region. In reality, the agreement with Greece risks irritating Turkey, whose relations with the United States in recent years have repeatedly reached high levels of tension. What will be the response of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan? The agreement between Washington and Athens will certainly not be well received in France. In fact, Paris had recently been awarded the supply of 3 frigates for a value of over 4 billion euros, a contract that at this point is in danger of skipping.